Olago terms KCB's win over Kabras as his sweetest ever

KCB coach Curtis Olago has termed the 23-15 victory over Kabras the sweetest since being appointed coach.

Olago who guided the bankers to final wins in 2015, 2017 and 2018 termed the final as the toughest” This was the sweetest beating Kabras in their own backyard made it even sweeter for me and the boys and am deligtted to have won in such tough and intimidating circumstances” added Olago

Olago said coming from behind to win the crown was never easy “ In all the finals we have played we have never been behind but it shows the character of the boys and the grit to be come champions” added Olago -

Olago said the victory was built on skill level , structures and mind set “ We really sharpened those three key areas in pre season and we tweaked our tactical discipline to carry the day” he added

The bankers clinched their third straight Kenya Cup crown and seventh overall after hard fought victory over the sugarmillers at a packed Kakamega showground yesterday .

The win emulates the class the class of 2005-2007 who also won three consecutive times under Michael “Tank Otieno” Nondies , Quins and Impala are the teams to win tyree titles in a row

Before a capacity crown at the Forest, Jacob Ojee missed two penalties and later redeemed himself to to score the opening try which he converted for a 7-0 lead. Kabras piled on the pressure depite seeing star midfielder Nick Barasaa getting concussed . Their efforts bore fruit when Dan Sikuta powered his way over the line with Philllip Wokorach missing the conversion as KCB led 7-5 at the interval.

On resumption the hosts came out firing on all cylinders and Kevin Keegan fed Johnstone Munga’u who surged on but was stopped before going over. Barry Robinson quick release from a ruck saw lock Charlton Mokua crush on the ball and dive over to send the showground to cheers.

Wokorach quickly added the extras and Kabras were in the lead at 12-7 , Wokorach added apenalty to give the the Kabras an eight point lead at 15-7 .

The bankers came storming back Ojee adding two penalties to cut the gap to two points at 15-13 and substitute Shaban Ahmed scored a try with Ojee adding the conversion to give the bankers a 20-15 and Ojee sealed the win with a late penalty