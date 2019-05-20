K'Ogalo inch closer to retaining league title after beating Ingwe in derby

Gor Mahia winger Nicholas Kipkirui revealed that he was certain to score in his second Mashemeji Derby as Gor Mahia ran over AFC Leopards 3-1 yesterday at Moi Stadium Kasarani.

Kipkirui who joined Gor from Zoo Kericho at the start of the season stole the show yesterday with a brace and assist to inspire the defending champions to their 28th derby win over their football arch rivals.

The dimunitive winger disclosed that after the game he was sure of rubbing the wounds of the limping Leopards before kickoff and was elated to have opened in his account in the biggest football fixture in the Kenyan League.

"I was certain I would score before kickoff and I am glad I achieved it.As a player you have to turn and announce yourself big in fixtures of this ilk.It was tough match as Ingwe and it is through self motivation that I managed to achieve my target.The win puts us two points within the reach of the title and we have to replicate such performance and seal our 18th league title."

Kipkirui who has been recalled to the national team for the forthcoming African Nations championship(CHAN) termed their performance as a motivation for the remaining matches and his individual brilliance as a confirmation that he did not impress Sebastien Migne by fluke.

"It's a motivation for us to win the remaining games and we have to work hard for them.I am happy i made it to the team once again and with this kind of display it shows that the coach was justified to summon me."

Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge netted Gor's third goal while Vincent Oburu managed Ingwe's consolation.The match was not short of controversy as irate Leopards fans plucked seats after Gor netted their third goal leading to a five minute stoppage but calm was restored and contest resumed.

Meanwhile Gor coach Hassan Oktay slammed Leopards for failing to live to their expectations as he observed that the duel was one sided.

Gor dominated the proceedings against Oktay's expectations of a tough game and ruled out approaching the remaining threw matches with lesser attention.

"I respect each and every opponent but Leopards did not live my expectations.I expected a tough game but we dominated the game and created.It did not look like a Derby at all I had prepared my team for a really tough game but they were below par.We would have won at least 6-1 or 7-1 but I am contended with the win.Honestly i am not thinking about the title even if we are two points from achieving it.We have three matches to go and it is until we finish then we will talk about it."