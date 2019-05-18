Over 80 cars entered for Nandi 4x4 Challenge

Over forty teams and 80 cars have registered for the second edition of Nandi 4x4 Conservation Challenge that will be held in Tulon, Nandi County next month.

The event is an off-road motorsport competition where participants traverse selected tough-to-navigate hot spots. The route is perfectly prepared to offer requisite level of complexity in terms of terrain, as well as offer fans panoramic views of the skyline and other tourist attractions.

With the aim of conserving the environment, event organisers remain confident of registering more competitors within the two remaining weeks.

Organiser Basil Maiyo said the event brings together hundreds of individuals from across the country for sports tourism in the heart of Nandi County thus marketing the Rift Valley county as a tourist destination.

“We anticipate over 1,500 fans and 100 competitors during this year’s event. We have previously given incentives to participants in terms of fuel, accommodation and subsistence as we want to make this event successful,” said Maiyo.

He said Nandi is the series opener after which they will head to Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma and then Baringo counties.

“Interest in this sport is rapidly growing as witnessed during Elgon 4X4 and the Rhino Charge,” added Maiyo. “We want to make it bigger and better this year.”