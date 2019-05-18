Mugambi expects Police to arrest Parklands at City Park

Kenya Police coach Patrick expects his team to ‘enforce the laws of the game’ when they battle Parklands at the City Park tomorrow.

Police are targeting their third win of the season but he doesn’t expect an easy afternoon against Kul Suri’s charges.

“Another big match awaits us and three crucial points are up for grabs. It won’t be easy but I am confident my side will sweep aside the opposition,” said Mugambi.

“Our expediency is that we have played three matches in a row and the players are fully fit and ready to play.”

The tactician, however, confirmed that the team will be without the services of midfielder Willis Okeyo, who will be travelling to Germany for three months but has an able replacement in Samwel Wokila.

He said: “It is unfortunate that we won’t be with Willis, who heads to Germany for three months. Wokila will deputise in his absence.”

Today, Wazalendo play Sailors as Jaguars and USIU face off tomorrow in Kakamega.

In the only women’s Premier League match of the weekend, Debutants Lakers will hope their home advantage will be vital as they face USIU today in Kisumu.