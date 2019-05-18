Mugambi expects Police to arrest Parklands at City Park

In Summary

• Today, Wazalendo play Sailors as Jaguars and USIU face off tomorrow in Kakamega.

Kenya Police's Kevin Otieno (L) challenges Victor Osiche of Greensharks during during a recent KHU Premier League match at the City Park
Kenya Police's Kevin Otieno (L) challenges Victor Osiche of Greensharks during during a recent KHU Premier League match at the City Park
Image: / ERICK BARASA

Kenya Police coach Patrick expects his team to ‘enforce the laws of the game’ when they battle Parklands at the City Park tomorrow.

Police are targeting their third win of the season but he doesn’t expect an easy afternoon against Kul Suri’s charges.

“Another big match awaits us and three crucial points are up for grabs. It won’t be easy but I am confident my side will sweep aside the opposition,” said Mugambi.

“Our expediency is that we have played three matches in a row and the players are fully fit and ready to play.”

The tactician, however, confirmed that the team will be without the services of midfielder Willis Okeyo, who will be travelling to Germany for three months but has an able replacement in Samwel Wokila.

He said: “It is unfortunate that we won’t be with Willis, who heads to Germany for three months. Wokila will deputise in his absence.”

Today, Wazalendo play Sailors as Jaguars and USIU face off tomorrow in Kakamega.

In the only women’s Premier League match of the weekend, Debutants Lakers will hope their home advantage will be vital as they face USIU today in Kisumu.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EVANS OUSURU
Sports
18 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    3d ago Football

  2. AFC Leopards midfielder looking to break to the final Afcon ...
    1d ago Football

  3. Consistency wins Wycliffe Marube Sh427,636.06 on betPawa
    1w ago Football

  4. Wilder to face WBC hearing after 'killing' comment
    20h ago Boxing

  5. Toronto claim Neymar Junior tourney
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos