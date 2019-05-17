Kotecha seeks improvement ahead of AAG and Davis Cup

Sheil Kotecha wants to use the current break to make amends after losing in the second round of the Uganda futures tennis tournament in Kampala, Uganda, this week

Kotecha lost to Lithuania's Julius Teverijonas 6-3, 6-0 in a lopsided encounter.

Kotecha said he must go back to the drawing board and improve on his service game if he is to make an impression in the third leg scheduled for next week.

"It's disappointing performance. I matched him in the first set but then lost my momentum and composure in the second,” added Kotecha.

He added that he must adapt to the clay court in Kampala which he added is different from the one they use at the Nairobi Club.

" Here, the clay court is a bit lighter and going forward, I will have to practice more on this court to get used to it and improve my form," he added.

Kotecha said playing higher ranked players will benefit his preparations for the All Africa Games in Morocco and Davis Cup tournaments.

“I am looking at the bigger picture and I hope I will be in peak form by the time the two big tournaments come in the next couple of months,” said Kotecha.

Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot were victorious in the doubles category as they edged William Bushamuka of the United States and Ismael Changawa 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

After losing the first set, Cheruiyot and Kibet stepped up in the second and third with powerful serves and returns to subdue their opponents and progressed to the quarterfinals.