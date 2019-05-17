Kotecha re-strategises

Kotecha seeks improvement ahead of AAG and Davis Cup

In Summary

• Kotecha said he must go back to the drawing board and improve on his service game if he is to make an impression in the third leg scheduled for next week

• Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot progressed in the doubles category 

Sheil Kotecha during a past tennis tournament /file
Sheil Kotecha during a past tennis tournament /file

Sheil Kotecha wants  to use the current break to make amends after losing in the second round of the Uganda futures tennis tournament in Kampala, Uganda, this week

Kotecha lost to Lithuania's Julius Teverijonas 6-3, 6-0 in a lopsided encounter.

Kotecha said he must go back to the drawing board and improve on his service game if he is to make an impression in the third leg scheduled for next week.

"It's disappointing performance. I matched him in the first set but then lost my momentum and composure in the second,” added Kotecha. 

He added that he must adapt to the clay court in Kampala which he added is different from the one they use at the Nairobi Club.

" Here, the clay court is a bit lighter and going forward, I will have to practice more on this court to get used to it and improve my form," he added. 

Kotecha said playing higher ranked players will benefit his preparations for the All Africa Games in Morocco and Davis Cup tournaments.

“I am looking at the bigger picture and I hope I will be in peak form by the time the two big tournaments come in the next couple of months,” said Kotecha.

Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot were victorious in the doubles category as they edged William Bushamuka of the United States and Ismael Changawa 3-6, 6-3, 10-7. 

After losing the first set, Cheruiyot and Kibet stepped up in the second and third with powerful serves and returns to subdue their opponents and progressed to the quarterfinals.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
17 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2d ago Football

  2. Mourinho claims Pogba is not the only one responsible for ...
    2d ago Football

  3. How Anfield humiliation sparked Barca’s £170m spree
    2d ago Football

  4. Consistency wins Wycliffe Marube Sh427,636.06 on betPawa
    1w ago Football

  5. Hazard fears Chelsea transfer ban will scupper Real move
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos