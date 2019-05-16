Red Devils ‘lining up £50m double raid on Crystal Palace’ full-backs Wan-Bissaka and Van Aanholt

Manchester United are ‘planning a £50million raid on Crystal Palace’ for wing backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick Van Aanholt.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it one of his priorities to strengthen his defence this summer and has identified the two Palace stars as key targets.

Bissaka, 21, is at the top of United’s wish-list while their interest in Van Aanholt is likely to raise a few eyebrows.

According to reports, United are keen to sign both players in a deal that is expected to cost in excess of £50m. Solskjaer had recently changed his transfer strategy, turning his attention primarily to players under the age of 24.

Bissaka fits the mould with United also looking for a long-term successor to Ashley Young, who along with Diogo Dalot, is the club’s only right-back following Antonio Valencia’s departure. The United boss believes the 21-year-old has huge potential and is ready to slot straight into his team next season.

Despite left-back Luke Shaw being named as the club’s Player of the Season, Solskjaer wants to add an experienced Premier League operator to provide genuine competition in that position. It is why United are now reportedly considering making a move for Van Aanholt.

The Dutch international was a regular for the Eagles last season, making 40 appearances and scoring four goals in all competitions. United could however face competition for Van Aanholt with the left-back recently being linked to several Serie A clubs. Despite Palace’s intentions to hold on to both players, United remain confident of striking a deal to land Bissaka and Van Aanholt’s signatures.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to quit the club this summer in search of Champions League football.

Zaha met chairman Steve Parish this week following the conclusion of the Premier League season. And Sportsmail understands the winger confirmed to Parish directly that he is ready to move on. Zaha outlined his ambition to challenge for trophies in an exclusive Sportsmail interview last month.

Palace want £80million for Zaha, which has left the Ivory Coast international worried he will be priced out of a move. But Zaha hopes his plea will now prompt a summer transfer. The former Manchester United forward is keen to have his future resolved before Palace’s players return for pre-season and avoid the situation dragging on too long.

The south London club are acutely aware of the impact losing their 26-year-old talisman could have on the team. However, there is resignation that they can no longer keep hold of Zaha and they are ready to listen to offers. Palace will demand a huge fee for their prized asset as they look to replenish the squad to reduce the impact of Zaha’s exit. It is thought they would prefer to invest the money in two to three players. Zaha’s exit is likely to mean right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will stay.

Palace fear a supporter backlash if they sell Zaha and Wan-Bissaka this summer. The England Under 21 defender is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs but only an offer way above his market value would force Palace into rethinking their stance.