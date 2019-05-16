Kenya Cup winners tp pocket Sh1m in prize money

A prize purse of Sh1 million awaits winners of the Kenya Cup final between champions KCB and Kabras on Saturday at the Kakamega showground.

The prize money structure released will see the runner up on Saturday final go home with Sh600,000 while Mwamba, who lost in the semis to the sugar millers last weekend will pocket Sh400,000 with Quins taking Sh300,000.

Impala and Nakauru, who reached the playoffs received Sh200,000 while seventh-placed Nondies, who missed out on the playoffs by a whisker will get Sh150,000. This season's surprise package Menengai Oilers will receive Sh125,000 for finishing eighth. Homeboyz, who had a disappointing season and ended up finishing ninth, will pocket 100,000 while Blak Blad completed the top 10 places on the log are assured of Sh75,000.

Strathmore and Mean Machine who were relegated to the championship received no payments and will be replaced in the top tier by Kisumu RFC and Western Bulls. Both clubs are returning after a two-year hiatus from the top flight of Kenyan rugby.

Preparations for the Kenya Cup final are complete, according to Kabras rugby chairman Phillip Jalango. He said they expect to receive between 6000-8000 fans for Saturday's final with fans expected to travel from Nairobi, Kisumu, Vihiga and Bungoma for the event.

There will be no gate charges just like the semis last week when Kabras hosted Mwamba last week at the same venue. Jalango said logistics and crowd control measures will be in place for the final. The championship final pitting Western Bulls and Kisumu will curtain-raise the Kenya cup final.