CK appoint a consultant to assist team in coaching

Cricket Kenya have appointed South Africa’s Wynnand De Ridder to take care of bowling department in the national side ahead of this week’s 2018–19 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Uganda.

De Ridder, who had earlier applied for the coaching job when it was advertised by the CK Interim Committee, becomes the second person to hold the position after Martin Suji who last held the position in 2010.

The 31-year-old does not have vast coaching experience in coach having only worked with a university and age group sides in South Africa. He joins head coach Maurice Odumbe and his assistant David Obuya on the bench. Both Odumbe and Obuya missed the last assignment in Oman. Kenya national cricket team have recently posted poor performance, forcing their fans to keep off the game.

After dropping to the World Cricket League Division Two and eventually further down to Division Three after a poor show in Oman in October, the team seems to have lost the track completely. For the last three years, Kenya’s performance has been very disappointing with their defeat at the hands of Uganda in 2017 and last position at the WCL Division Two, a pointer of how low the country has sunk.