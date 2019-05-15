TK PICK SIDE

Tennis Kenya pick a six-man provisional squad for AAG

"We have a good crop of players and it gives us options on who to pick for the games and assess their form in this year's tournaments."

In Summary

• Ismael Changawa and Sheil Kotecha among those in the provisional squad 

•Final team to All Africa Games to be named in July 

Sheil Kotecha during a past event
Sheil Kotecha during a past event
Image: FILE

Tennis Kenya have named a provisional six-man team for the All African Games slated for August 19-31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Kevin Cheruiyot, Ismael  Changawa, Sheil Kotecha, Ibrahim Kibet, Albert Njogu, and Ryan Randiek make the provisional team that will be whittled down to four in July ahead of the continental extravaganza.

Cheruiyot, Changawa, Kotecha and Kibet are currently playing in the Uganda Futures tournament as a warm-up for the All Africa Games as well as the Davis Cup tourney slated for September at the Nairobi Club.

 

Head coach Rosemary Owino expects the competition for stiff for the four final slots to be stiff. "We have a good crop of players and it gives us options on who to pick for the games and assess their form in this year's tournaments, ”added Owino.

The quartet has had mixed performances so far in Kampala with the Kenyans struggling to make their mark in the singles and Changawa teaming up with Guy Iradukunda of Burundi to win the doubles category after edging out Anand Kunal and Dev Prajwal of India 6-1, 7-5.

In the singles category, Kevin Cheruiyot lost in the qualifiers to Germany's Phillip Dittmer 5-7, 7-6, 10-5. Sheil Kotecha made light work of Suresh Gokul of India,  winning 6-2, 6-3 to progress to the first round proper.

Kotecha was delighted with his performance in the qualifier and hopes to get to the latter stages of the tournament.

“The first tournament last week was not good. I made a lot of mistakes but I fell much more comfortable in this second week and my all-around play is improving,” added Kotecha.

He said the level of competition is high in the futures event. “It's a very competitive tournament and playing here improves your level and it's good preparation for the two big tournaments which are coming,” he added. 

Elsewhere, Tennis Kenya will host Confederation of Africa Tennis (CAT) 14 and under championships from March 25 -31 at the Nairobi Club.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
15 May 2019 - 05:00
Updated 16 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2d ago Football

  2. Deschamps ‘closing in on a sensational return to Juventus
    1d ago Football

  3. Hazard fears Chelsea transfer ban will scupper Real move
    1d ago Football

  4. Mourinho claims Pogba is not the only one responsible for ...
    1d ago Football

  5. How Anfield humiliation sparked Barca’s £170m spree
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos