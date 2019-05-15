Munala spoilt for choice in the centre position ahead of the qualifiers

National women’s head coach Japheth Munala is facing selection headache in the centre position as the technical bench plans to name the final squad of 12 players ahead of the next week's All Africa Games qualifier in Uganda.

Speaking after a training session yesterday at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, Munala said the position has attracted experienced and fast-rising players who can be ignored.

The centre players in the 20-member squad that have been on non-residential training at Kasarani are experienced duo Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa, upcoming Lorraine Chebet, Gladys Ekaru and Caroline Sirengo.

Munala said: “Unlike the previous events where we had the privilege to name a squad of 14 players, FIVB rules have changed and now we can only name 12 players. In a way, this really works against us but we will manage.”

He added: “All the five players are good and really it will be interesting to see who makes it to the last three but we will consider all the factors and we hope to settle for the best.”

Munala, who doubles up as the KCB women’s coach, acknowledged the presence of the FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo and the progress he has made with the team in the last few days.

He said: “There are things payers take for granted but in the real sense, they are important to the sport and that is what Ramdoo has been doing since he arrived. The players and the technical bench at large we are happy to have him around and I believe we can only get better. ”

He added: “The qualifiers without a doubt are going to be competitive. We haven’t seen a team like Ethiopia play in a decade and really, we don't know what to expect from them. Egypt has always been a handful and Uganda have come of age.”

Asked about the team, Ramdoo said: “There is a reason as to why I chose Kenya over India. I followed most the players who participated in the Africa Club Championship and they impressed me. Really, I am here to develop the players and the sport generally.”