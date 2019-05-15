Lakers facing goalkeeping crisis ahead of duel

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women’s Premier League side Lakers are facing goalkeeping crisis ahead of this weekend’s showdown against USIU in Kisumu this weekend.

First choice goalkeeper Millicent Odhiambo, who is a Form 2 student at Sinyolo Girls is currently in school— ruling her out of this weekend’s clash while second choice goalkeeper has personal issues to sort out. Tactician Brian Aduda admitted he is desperate and he tries to figure out the next move.

“Currently, we are in trouble because we will most likely have no recognised goalkeeper in our ranks this weekend. As you know, Odhiambo is a student and she is currently in school for her studies and that is straightforward. My second goalkeeper’s case is more complicated because there’s a likelihood she might not be in town as she tries to look for scholarship in Nairobi. I am trying as much as I can to engage with the parent to allow her to take part but I am not sure what the response will be,” he noted.

The coach is, however, hopeful that the school management of Sinyolo will be lenient enough to allow the girl to represent his side. He said: “We are in talks with the school to allow her to play for us but the final decision lies with them. I have a good working relationship with the school because most of our players have come through Sinyolo.”

He said in case they don't resolve the matter, one of the players will have to step into the goalkeeping role.

“Lately, we have been training one of the players in the goal and we will turn to her in case things fail to go according to plan. As a team, we are under no pressure at all because there are not many expectations from this team. Ours is to stay in the league and that’s our target, realistic it is since we are newcomers and I can assure you we will stay.”