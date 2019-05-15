Kisumu All Stars coach Oduor dares strikers to convert chances

Kisumu All Stars coach Francis Oduor hopes his strikers will rediscover their scoring form to catapult the team to the SportPesa Premier League.

Yesterday, Oduor said: “Scoring goals has been our major problem but I have been working on it this week. I will make two or three changes in the starting lineup against Coast Stima and see what happens.”

Oduor said he has told his boys to collect maximum points in the remaining matches. “We are in a very critical stage where we need to win all our matches in order to remain in contention for promotion,” added Oduor. The Blue Eagles host Coast Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu tomorrow.

Leaders Wazito will host relegation-threatened Green Commandos hoping to win and maintain their status at the top of the log. Fourth-placed Ushuru host St Joseph’s Youth Camp Toyoyo with Bidco United and Modern Coast Rangers battling out at Thika Stadium.

On Saturday, Nairobi Stima who have recorded three consecutive wins under interim coach Evans Mafuta, play relegation-threatened Kangemi All-Stars at Karuturi grounds in Naivasha while Shabana entertain Fortune Sacco at Gusii Stadium. After an inconsistent performance in the league, Kisii-based Shabana have given up any hopes of promotion.

Shabana are currently 9th on the log with 46 points—20 behind log leaders Wazito with six matches to go. “We have maintained our NSL status. It’s not possible to qualify to the KPL. Our focus now is to get promotion next season,” said coach Gilbert Selebwa.

He appealed to fans to maintain patience, saying he is building a team for the future. Talanta and Nairobi City Stars face off at Camp Toyoyo as Kenya Police travel to Eldoret to face Eldoret Youth. Thika United play Kibera Black Stars while Administration Police and Migori Youth will square it off at Camp Toyoyo.