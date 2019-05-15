KCB's Chenge fit for Kenya Cup final against Kabras

KCB back row Davis Chenge has been declared fit for the eagerly awaited Kenya Cup final against Kabras this Saturday at the Kakamega showground.

Chenge suffered a concussion in the 46-13 semifinal victory over Quins over the weekend and was replaced by Rocky Aguko.

However, KCB medical staff have since declared him fit after conducting Head Injury Assessment (HIA). KCB team manager, Phillip Wamae, said the team is fit and raring to go ahead of the final, which will for the first time be played in Kakamega, away from its traditional place in Nairobi.

“It's an opportunity for us to win a trophy and the boys are ready irrespective of where the final will be played,” added Wamae. He said history will count for nothing despite KCB dominance over the sugar millers. KCB have won eight of nine matches played between the two sides with Kabras best result being a draw.

“This is going to be a different test. We have hosted the finals three times and this time we are away and going to be a tall order although we are ready,” he added.

He said they will travel to Kakamega tomorrow as they seek to acclimatise to the rainy and wet conditions ahead of the final.

"We will leave by tomorrow morning (Thursday) and get used to the conditions. We hear it's been raining a lot in Kakamega and so we must be prepared for wet weather rugby on the day," he added.

The bankers had an intense training session a month ago with former Springbok prop Hanyani Shimange and tactician Rito Hlungwani as they stepped up preparations for the final phase of the season.

Elsewhere, Moses Ndungu will be the centre referee for the Kenya Cup final and will be assisted by Constant Cap and Godwin Karuga. Noreen Liyosi will officiate the Eric Shirley Shield final between KCB and Homeboyz. He will be assisted by Innocent Kimathi and Sammy Ragia.

Duncan Kioko will take charge of the KRU Championship final between Western Bulls and Kisumu RFC. Kioko’s assistants are Victor Oduor and Bonfotra Alumasa.