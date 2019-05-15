Eight teams confirm for Prescott Cup in Western Region

Eight teams have confirmed participation in the Western region Prescott Cup starting this weekend.

The tournament will be played at Western Bulls home ground better known as the 'Bull Ring' in Kakamega County and Kibabii High School in Bungoma County, according to the coordinator Collins Wekesa.

Some of the teams that have confirmed participation include national secondary schools 15’s champions Kakamega High, Nyanza region champions Maseno School, Chavakali, Vihiga, Bungoma High, Kibabii High, Friends School, Kamusinga and Koyonzo.

Kakamega High has been paired in Pool ‘A’ alongside Maseno, Chavakali and Vihiga while Bungoma High, Kibabii High, Friends School Kamusinga and Koyonzo are in Pool ‘B’.

On Saturday, Kakamega start their campaign at the Bull Ring against Chavakali while Maseno will battle it out with Vihiga. The second match will see Kakamega renew their rivalry with Vihiga as Maseno battle Chavakali.

At Kibabii High School, Bungoma face Friends Kamusinga in the opener while hosts Kibabii entertains Koyonzo. Bungoma will be up against Koyonzo next with Kibabii playing Kamusinga.

Wekesa said they decided to reintroduce the tournament following the Ministry of Education’s move to have both rugby 7’s and 15’s in the first term, a decision which was opposed by the Kenya Rugby Union.

“This will help us continue with the development of the game. We had Prescott Cup in 2010 but it later flopped,” said Wekesa. The finals will be played on June 22.

At the same time, plans are underway to introduce the tournament in Nyanza, according to Damas Ogwe. “We are waiting for teams to confirm,” he said.