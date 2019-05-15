Chance for Kenyans to feature in Africa E-sports show

The overall winner from the 60 participants in the ongoing Wildcard tournament will represent the country in the forthcoming African Esports Championships (AEC) in August in Nairobi.

The tournament runs for another three weeks with 16 players and six casters currently in the mix. E-sport is a form of competition using video games that takes the form of organised multi-player video games competitions particularly between professional players, individuals or teams.

The grand finals expected to take place in Kenya will see over 52 E-sports players from 24 countries battling it out for the top prizes in Fifa and Tekken.

The Kenyan qualifiers are ongoing every Saturday at the K1 Club House with Fifa league having been played in the past two weekends already.

The Wildcard tournament runs side by side with the AEC and will last three more weeks, with the winner getting a chance to represent Kenya at the AEC Grand finals.

Kenya won the bid to host the event that will see ‘What’s Good Studios’ partner with Ludique Works, Pro series Gaming and K1 Klub House to deliver the event.

The mission of E-sports Industry is to grow the event in Kenya and Africa as a whole, as well as provide professional players with a chance to showcase their talent and socially, psychologically and financially empower themselves. The event target players between 16-30 years.