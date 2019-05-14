Police coach explains poor start to the season

Kenya Police head coach Patrick Mugambi has cited inadequate preparations as the main reason for their dismal start to the season.

He said: “Our poor start was expected because almost the entire squad was on leave, making it difficult to have a clear and regular training regime. It was difficult because sometimes I had only two to three players in training. I am now happy with the response and so far so good. Now I have all the players back and a fully fit squad.”

He said they have now hit the ground running and have experienced remarkable improvement as the season picks momentum.

“We are slowly beginning to find our rhythm. We have a balanced group of players who simply complement each other in every sense. We are looking forward to games and we want to give our fans something to enjoy. That’s exactly the picture we want a draw.”

He further explained that their recent wins against Western Jaguars and Green Sharks were aided by his side’s resilience and the ‘never say die’ attitude.

He said: “One thing with my players is that they have never lost their heads even when they are down in a match and the match against Jaguars was no different. We were 3-0 down in the 20th minute but we overturned the result at full time. Against Green Sharks, we started well, soaked in pressure and won. That tells you the kind of players we have.”

Mugambi, however, noted that even better performance is expected from the players in the coming fixtures as they seek to claw their way back to the top of the league.

He said: “I expect them to hit the ground running with a string of good results in a bid to put us firmly among the top teams on the log. However, we are also aware that we must take one match at a time. We want to be back where we belong and there is the reason for optimism as the players have shown that and together, we will achieve our target.”

“The league is open for any team to win and that is reflected in the standings even though it is too early to predict.”