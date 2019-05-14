Junior project in western region impress KGU official

The Kenya Golf Union are impressed with the success of the Junior Golf Foundation project in the Western region.

Speaking at Kisii Sports Club, KGU chairman Lucas Maranga said he was impressed by the high number of children playing golf.

“What I have seen here in Kisii is amazing. I’m delighted to see a huge number of players who have embraced the game. This clearly shows that our succession plan is well on course because these children will take over from us,” he said.

Maranga donated two sets of junior golf clubs and a set for the senior cadre. The project is for children aged between four and 15 years. In August, KGU will host a junior tournament in Nakuru for children from across the country.

According to Junior Golf Foundation western region representative, Johnson Korir, Kisii Sports Club has the highest enrollment of juniors with 70 while Kisumu has the second highest with 40 and Kericho 25. Nandi Bears and Kakamega have enrolled of 15 apiece.

“In Kisii, the club has collaborated with Elimu Academy and they have allowed the children to use the course even though their parents are not members,” said Korir.

KGU Nyanza region representative William McTough said: “I want to encourage parents to allow their children to play golf. This is the only way we can keep the game of golf going.”

Kisii Golf Club captain Wycliffe Ayienda said they are keen to nurture talent. “This is the future of golf and I believe we are on course. We can get a Tiger Wood from here,” he added.