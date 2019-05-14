Gekano tourney to attract teams from western starting next year

St Paul’s Gekano Open tournament will from next year feature top teams from Nyanza and Western Kenya, according to the organisers.

Leonard Mogaru, who is among the former students sponsoring the event said they want to make the event bigger and better as they seek to revive the school's old good days in volleyball.

Mogaru, who is a former volleyball captain at the school noted: “We will continue sponsoring this tournament on an annual basis and we expect it to be bigger and better because we want to invite volleyball giants from Nyanza and Western regions.”

He said winning teams will get cash awards, uniforms and balls starting next year.

Mogaru, who is a member of the Nyamira County Assembly Service Board, was speaking during this year's event won by St Paul's Gekano after beating arch-rivals Nyambaria 3-2 in a five-set thriller.

He said they will invite the two top teams to play against the Nyamira Assembly’s volleyball team. “Gekano used to do well in sports especially volleyball and we want to partner with the school as former students to restore the glory,” he added.

During the final match, Gekano came from two sets down to beat arch-rivals.

Earlier, Gekano defeated Kiang’inda in straight sets while Nyambaria also swept 3-0 past Tombe Mixed.

Nyambaria coach Douglas Matage admitted that the match was not easy. “It was a good game but I missed three of my first team players who were involved in academic trips,” said Matage. He added: “I have a good team and I’m targeting to lift the Nyamira County title.”

His Gekano counterpart Wilfred Ongwenyi said the win against Nyambaria is a morale booster for his boys ahead of the zonal games which will be held on Thursday and Friday.

“This is a relatively young team and the tournament has given the boys exposure and confidence,” said Ongwenyi. The tournament was sponsored by St Paul’s Gekano High School’s former students through the volleyballers trustee.