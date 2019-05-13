Umoja coach Sunguti upbeat after raking second win

Umoja coach Kevin Sunguti believes his boys have now shaken off their offensive slack and will reap more wins in the coming matches.

Umoja edged out Strathmore University Blades 48-46 in a tight Premier League clash at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

“Umoja are now to play better. We did well in Mombasa despite the loss and today we have again shown that our offence is improving which is a relief.

“This is what we were lacking in our earlier matches. Now we look a lot sharper and this will bring results in our coming matches,” said a beaming Sunguti after posting only his second win.

Mike Juma provided the winning basket with a last gasp shot but the star of the show was centre Nick Ogol who nailed game high of 23 points. The students, who missed three free shots, had 12 from Cliff Alela.

In the women’s matches, Zetech University stopped Tangit Sparks 50-39 as Linda Kimemia buried 11 points with Brenda Mwaniki hitting the losers’ 13.

Zetech coach Maurice Obilo said: “We are slowly rising to the occasion. I can assure you that in two to three weeks, these girls will be better players as they gain more confidence. ”

The losers coach Justus Ahkwesa blamed the loss on overconfidence. “We played badly. It’s like we underrated our opponents and paid a heavy price. We will have to sort this going forward.”

Eagle Wings scrapped 44-39 victory over Africa Nazarene University (ANU) as Beryl Okoth contributed 13 points while the students Karen Shihundu made 10.