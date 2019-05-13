Olago vows tactical changes in KCB squad ahead of Cup final

KCB coach Curtis Olago has promised to make tactical adjustments to the team ahead of the Kenya Cup final against Kabras this weekend.

The champions made light work of Quins in the semis, winning 46-13 to book their place in the final for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in six years. Olago said there is room for improvement and expects a stern test from Kabras.

“We can improve on our ball retention and execution on the attack can be better. This is an area we need to look at this week before we travel to Kakamega later next week,” added Olago.

The bankers, who lost to Impala in the Enterprise Cup semis, dominated the contest scoring six tries to Quins two.

Former Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde and fullback Isaac Njoroge scored a brace each with hooker Peter Karia and substitute Griffin Musila scoring a try each.

Jacob Ojee added five conversions and two penalties. Peter Misango and Eden Agero scored a try each for the losers with Eric Shikuku adding a penalty. KCB led 19-3 at the interval.

Kabras edged Mwamba 23-11 to romp into their fifth consecutive final. Quins coach Charles Cadovillis lamented poor execution in attack and defence for the heavy defeat. “That has been the story of our season and today was no different,” he added.

Cadovillis said they have to go back to the drawing board for next season. “We need to have a solid pre-season and build-up around the young players we have and look at closing the gap between us and the top two,” he added.