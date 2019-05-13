Malkia Strikers receive a major boost at FIVB seconded tactician begin work today

Kenya Volleyball Federation has welcomed the arrival of Italian coach Shailene Ramdoo ahead of this weekend’s women’s All Africa Games Qualifier at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Uganda.

The Italian coach, who was seconded to Kenya by FIVB, arrived in the country on Saturday and held a two-hour meeting with the national women’s volleyball team and the technical bench at a city hotel.

Ramdoo is expected to start training sessions with the team this morning at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, Indoor Arena.

KVF vice chairman Charles Nyaberi said the arrival of the Ramdoo wouldn’t have come at a better time.

“Ramdoo’s CV speaks for itself. He has been around the sport for a while now and attached to different national teams across the world. He, therefore, brings along the rich experience and his expertise will do good to the national and the technical bench at large,” said Nyaberi.

He added: “After the meeting where the tactician laid down the team's training program for the three months he will be attached to the outfit, he expressed confidence that he will leave the sport in the country at better than he found it.”

At the same time, Nyaberi announced slight changes to the technical bench, noting that Japheth Munala will continue being a head coach to the Uganda-bound team while Ramdoo and David Lung’aho will be his assistants.

Josp Barasa, who has been the team's assistant coach will be the team trainer.

Nyaberi said: “We are not underrating any of our opponents in the six-day event and we want to have a rich bench and that’s why we have beefed it up, especially for this particular event, where we intend to qualify and go to Morocco and defend the title.”

Kenya will line up against hosts Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania and bitter rivals Egypt.