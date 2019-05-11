Nairobi County promises to tighten security around Dandora Stadium

Nairobi County Government will tighten security around Dandora Stadium, which is currently 90 per cent complete. Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said a new police station will be built next to the facility to enhance security.

Sonko said he is in consultation with Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai and head of the flying squad, Musa Yego in as far as the security of the stadium is concerned. He said they intend to launch the stadium in August and this will coincide with the Governor Sonko football tournament, which starts the same month.

“Dondora is insecure and notorious for muggings, violent robberies and kidnappings and the development of the stadium will help reduce crime in the area,” he said, adding: “We are confident the many idle youths in the area will use the facility to develop their sporting skills instead of engaging in other immoral behaviours.”

Dandora Community Justice Centre coordinator Wilfred Olang’ said the stadium initiative will promote talent and keep youth busy. “I believe this facility will keep youth away from crime,” said Olang’.

Nairobi County hopes to set up three more similar facilities at Jacaranda grounds (Embakasi East), Kihumbuini (Westlands), and Kariokor (Starehe). The new Dandora Stadium will have notable features including artificial turf, seats, a gym centre, modern stalls, floodlights and CCTV.