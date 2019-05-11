Kenyenya dethrone Asumbi in Nyanza region college games

ASUMBI DROWNED

Borabu came fourth with 103 points while Nyanchwa rounded up the top five places with 44 points.

• Last year’s winners Asumbi settled for the second position with 177 points with Migori finishing third with 169 points.

• Nine out of 14 colleges in the region took part in the two-day event, which was used to select a team to represent the region at the nationals scheduled for Eregi TTC next week. 

Kenyenya TTC garnered 230 points to win the Nyanza Region Teachers Colleges Sports Association athletics championships at Gusii Stadium.

Last year’s winners Asumbi settled for the second position with 177 points while Migoriplaced third with 169 points.

Borabu, making their third appearance at the event,  came fourth with 103 points while Nyanchwa rounded up the top five places with 44 points.

St Paul’s Nyabururu was third with 16 points and Angelic seventh with 10 points. Rachuonyo and St Magdalene settled for the 8th position with four points each.  Nyabola, Neema Lutheran, Kamagambo, Nyandiwa and Msomi did not take part.

Nine out of 14 colleges in the region took part in the two-day event, which was used to select a team to represent the region at the nationals scheduled for Eregi TTC next week.  

According to the Nyanza Region Teachers Colleges Sports Association secretary Lucas Okinda, the selected team will camp at Asumbi TTC before departing for Eregi on Monday. “”

Kenyenya, enjoying the support of their principal Jane Tallam, dominated both the women’s and men’s races emerging winner in the men’s category with 121 points. In the women’s ranking, Kenyenya garnered 109 points to emerge top.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
11 May 2019 - 00:00

