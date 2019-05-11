Golf Park pro in two-shot lead as KCB Road to Masters get underway in Nakuru

An eagle on the par four 11th saw David Wakhu take a two-shot lead in the 4th round of the KCB Road to Karen Masters at the Par 73 Nakuru Golf Club.

The Golf Park professional shot an impressive 5 under par 68 gross to restrict Mumias long-hitter Dismas Indiza to second place.

Indiza, who is also lying second in the ‘Road to the Masters’ ranking, played a round of 3 under par 70 which was not that bad on an opening day. Wakhu played 1 under in the first nine and 4 under in the second nine.

He made two birdies in the front nine and three in the back nine. He started off with a par in the first two holes bogeyed the third, parted the fourth and fifth before picking up a birdie in the sixth. The Golf Park man parted the eighth hole before sinking a birdie on hole 9.

The second nine was quite rewarding for Wakhu who started off with a par in the 10th then an eagle in the preceding hole. Two quick birdies in the 12th and 13th saw him cement his lead and clung on to it to the very end.

“I’m looking forward to playing regulation tomorrow (today). The course is playing really well and in great condition with the recent rains. The greens are rolling and conditions not quite what we had anticipated after a prolonged dry season. Today’s (yesterday) round was great. I literally attacked in the second nine and I am hoping to improve my short game tomorrow (today),” said Wakhu, who also won Safari Tour round in Nyali last year.

Joint third on 2 under par 71 were Muthaiga’s Nelson Mudanyi and Dennis Saikwa of Royal. Wakhu was all smiles after a good round on Day One. G. Giddie and Royal Nairobi’s Eric Ooko are lying joint fifth on 1 under par 72. Sigona duo of Sujan Shah and CJ Wangai are placed joint seventh on level par.

Former Kenya Amateur Golf Champion Edwin Mudanyi made his pro debut with joint 9th with Railways Alfred Nandwa on 1 over par 74. Action resumes 6.30am today with amateurs playing an 18-hole Stableford competition. Pros will tee off between 8 am to 9 pm.

The overall winner, men’s winner, lady winner, staff winner, guest winner and wildcard Winner will earn automatic tickets to the Karen Masters slated for June 25-30. The top 20 professionals in the order of merit will also gain an automatic qualification while 7 more will play as per PGK invitation.