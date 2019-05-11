Champs KCB seek to bounce back against Quins in Kenya Cup semis

Champions KCB will be seeking to bounce back from their exit in the Enterprise Cup when they host Quins in an intriguing Kenya Cup semifinal at the Lion’s Den in Ruaraka

Kabras face off against Mwamba at the Kakamega showground in the other semi-final. The bankers lost 11-10 to Impala and head coach Curtis Olago will be seeking a response from his charges in a bid to qualify for a third Kenya Cup final in succession.

Olago lamented poor execution from his charges last weekend. “We had our chances last week and we did not take them. However, I am happy we have noted the mistakes and we hope to correct them in today’s match and qualify for the final,” noted Olago.

He also expects a stern test from the Quins, who lost 54-11 to Kabras in the Enterprise Cup semi-finals. “Quins are wounded and we expect them to play much better than they did last week. This is a playoff match and a lot is stake for both teams,” added Olago.

The influential Ken Moseti starts at fly-half for the bankers with Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee, Peter Kilonzo and Brian Omondi the pick of the backs. Up front, skipper Curtis Lilako, Oliver Mangeni, Andrew Amonde and Peter Waitere will be relied upon.

On their part, Quins have made three changes from the humiliating loss to Kabras. Kenya U-20 skipper Boniface Ochieng starts at hooker as Paul Kioko returns to the front row alongside Melvin Thairu.

Scrum-half Aaron Ofoywroth starts in place of Dominic Osino (bench) while Alex Olaba moves from inside centre to the wing in place of Aluda Beda. Lyle Asiligwa is also not available for the game with Eric Shikuku moving from the bench to start at fullback.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides with KCB winning both clashes —24-10 and 22-13—in the group phase. The match will kickoff at 4 pm and will be televised by Bamba Sport.

Mwamba face an uphill task against an inform Kabras. Coach Kevin Wambua has recalled Billy Odhiambo to partner Michael Agevi in midfield with Daniel Taabu at fullback. Collins Injera starts at flanker with Eugene Sudi, Salaton Muturi and Tony Owuor the picks of the forwards for the visitors.