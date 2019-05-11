Beach volleyball enters fourth round as the circuit returns to Nairobi

Strathmore pair of Mathias Kemboi and Wilfred Kimutia are keen to extend their lead on the beach volleyball standing as the national circuit enters fourth round today at the Strathmore University grounds.

The students have 21 points followed closely by Madigaga duo of Elijah Bosire and James Mutero, who have 15 points same as experienced pair of Ibrahim Oduor and James Mwaniki although the former enjoy a superior set score after Mombasa leg last month.

Kemboi and Kimutai will be buoyed by their participation in the Under-21 beach volleyball qualifier last March in Tanzania. Kemboi said the exposure they picked in Tanzania will come in handy.

“On paper, our participation in the qualifier gives us a niche over our opponents but we don't want to be complacent. We will take one match at a time as our intention is to extend the lead on the log. Hopefully, at the end of it all, we will emerge the overall winners,” noted Kemboi.

He added: “We are not sure of our opponents of the day because the draws will be done on the day. However, we have prepared well and good to go.”

In the women's category, Strathmore University duo of Leah Okumu and Naomi Wafula will be keen not to surrender their top spot on the standing with Kenya Prisons’ sides breathing down on their necks.

The students enjoy a slim lead with 16 points as Prisons 'C' pair of Gladys Wangui and Phosca Kasisi are placed second with 14 points.

Prisons 'A' comprising Judith Tarus and Loice Tarus are third with 12 points same as Prisons 'B' made up of Catherine Simiyu and Jane Jepkemboi.