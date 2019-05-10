Wacu hits town ahead of AAG qualifier in Uganda

It’s a full a house as Seychelles-based national volleyball team setter Jane Wacu linked up with the team yesterday ahead of next weekend’s All Africa Games Qualifiers in Uganda.

The sensational setter, who plays for Anse Royale Club in the island nation joined 19 other players at the Moi Stadium Indoor Arena, Kasarani.

Wacu said she is happy with the youthful provisional squad and said she is ready for the competition that her position will offer.

The former Tetu secondary school player will line up for the setting position against Kenya Pipeline duo of regular Janet Wanja and the fast-rising Esther Mutinda.

“Mine has always been to heed the national team call ups whenever I am called to, and this one was no different. It’s every player wish to play for the national team and I am glad I received the call,” said the Kenya Prisons’ player.

She added: “This is a crucial event as only one team will qualify for the games and we hope to be that team. This is a competitive squad full of young and promising players and if we get our act together, we will do well.”

Wacu, who boasts of FIVB coaching course Level 1, said countries have improved and it will be interesting to see how the event will pan out.

Kenya are expected to muscle for the lone slot against hosts Uganda, bitter rivals Egypt and Rwanda ahead of the August bonanza in Morocco.

Kenya are the All Africa Games defending champions having won against the much improved Cameroon 3-1 to lift the title under the then coach Paul Gitau in 2015 in Congo, Brazzaville.

“If the club championship event early this year in Egypt is anything to go by, then it will not be a walk in the park but we remain hopeful. Even Uganda, who were once underdogs, have gradually improved a lot. Rwanda can equally not be underrated while Egypt remain a hard nut to crack,” observed Wacu.