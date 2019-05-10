Mogoi charged up

Mogoi strikes double at Nyanza college games

In Summary

•Mogoi led throughout the race to successfully defend his title ahead of Evans Morumbwa of Nyanchwa.

•Mago will now focus on the nationals to be held at Eregi Teachers Training College in Western next week.

Felix Cheptoo of Kenyenya clears the water barrier in the men's 3,000m SC race.
Image: ANGWENYI GICHANA

Stephen Mogoi clocked 33:53.09 to win the 10,000m title during the Nyanza region Teachers Colleges Sports Association athletics championships at Gusii Stadium.

Mogoi led throughout the race to successfully defend his title ahead of Evans Morumbwa of Nyanchwa (36:10.51) and Borabu's Vincent Magoma ( 36:14.22), who placed second and third respectively.

“It was a good race but the competition was not very strong. The track was heavy because it rained overnight and I ran the entire race alone,” said Mogoi.

He said he will now focus on the nationals to be held at Eregi Teachers Training College in Western next week. “Last year, I finished fifth at nationals and this time I want to win,”  added Mogoi,  who completed a double by winning the 5,000m title. He clocked 16:39.81, beating compatriot Felix Cheptoo (17:05.960 to second place.

Cheptoo, however, redeemed himself by winning the 3,000m steeplechase. He clocked 10:40.54 while Gideon Kiplagat finished second in 10:47.20.

Josephat Angwenyi of Nyanchwa won a double in sprints. In 100m, he won in 11.52 and was followed by Ezekiel Kuyan of Borabu (11.54) while in 200m, Angwenyi won in 22.80, beating Kuyian again to second place in 22.80.

“I’m happy winning a double. In Eregi next week, I want to seal a double again,” said a confident Angwenyi. In 800m, Eugene Mkeyon of Kenyenya TTC clocked 2:12.12 to win the race while Amos Mong’are of Borabu was second in 2:12.69.

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Sports
10 May 2019 - 05:00

