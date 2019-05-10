Mogoi strikes double at Nyanza college games

Stephen Mogoi clocked 33:53.09 to win the 10,000m title during the Nyanza region Teachers Colleges Sports Association athletics championships at Gusii Stadium.

Mogoi led throughout the race to successfully defend his title ahead of Evans Morumbwa of Nyanchwa (36:10.51) and Borabu's Vincent Magoma ( 36:14.22), who placed second and third respectively.

“It was a good race but the competition was not very strong. The track was heavy because it rained overnight and I ran the entire race alone,” said Mogoi.

He said he will now focus on the nationals to be held at Eregi Teachers Training College in Western next week. “Last year, I finished fifth at nationals and this time I want to win,” added Mogoi, who completed a double by winning the 5,000m title. He clocked 16:39.81, beating compatriot Felix Cheptoo (17:05.960 to second place.