Amina promises to fund Under-20 team trip to South Africa next month

The Ministry of Sport will sponsor the Kenya Under-20 rugby team travel to South Africa next month in readiness for the Junior World Rugby Trophy in Brazil in July.

The squad requires Sh15 million for the two-week training camp in South Africa, where they will play a couple of build-up matches before travelling to Brazil for the tournament.

Speaking yesterday at the RFUEA ground when she met the three national squads, Sports' Cabinet secretary, Amina Mohammed, said there is a commitment from the government not only to fund the Junior team but all rugby squads including Shujaa and the Kenya Lionesses.

"We have received their request and we are working on it. We wish the team all the best in their preparations,” she said.

Amina congratulated the juniors on their qualification to the world event and wished them the best of luck. "You have done the country proud and I am confident you will be good ambassadors for the country," said the CS.

She assured the team that whatever they have been missing will this time be fulfilled. "We have spoken to the players and union officials and addressed the challenges they are facing,” she added.

The Kenya Sevens have struggled this season and are currently flirting with relegation in the World Sevens Series as they sit in 13th on the log with 26 points.

Senior Shujaa players revolted over reduced pay—sitting out during the first six legs of the series with the rookies struggling on the circuit.

In collaration with the KRU, Amina said they have both short and long term plans for the game. “We want to lay elaborate structures and set up a partnership to ensure sustainability and continuity,” she added.

Amina said the Sports Fund will be operationalised once the teething problems are addressed.

The CS conveyed President Uhuru Kenyatta's best wishes to Shujaa as they travel to the final two legs of the series in London and Paris this month. The team is expected to be named next week.