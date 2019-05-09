World record holder set to Skip world show and Berlin Marathon

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has ruled himself out of this year's World Championships in Doha as he seeks to focus concentrate on the breaking sub two hours in England.

The world marathon record holder will also not defend the Berlin Marathon in September.

Kipchoge will be making his second attempt at running Under 2-hours. In 2017, he came within 25 seconds of breaking the two-hour barrier. Kipchoge with the aid of pacemakers clocked 2:00.25 in Monza, Italy.

Kipchoge said his next ambition is to break the two-hour barrier in the Ineos Challenge slated for England in October.

"This is my next big challenge and I will start training very soon in preparation for the event. It will be a huge challenge having come up short in Italy two years ago. This time, I am determined to run under two hours,” he added

Kipchoge was speaking during a homecoming breakfast meeting hosted in his honour courtesy of his sponsor Isuzu after winning a fourth London Marathon crown recently.

Kipchoge expressed confidence that with right conditions and mentality, he can go under two hours.

"I'm optimistic with the ideal preparations, it's is possible. I always say that no human is limited and I know that it is possible,” added Kipchoge.

Kipchoge said he was excited by the challenge of running under two hours and he is confident he can better his performance.

" I can run faster than Monza two years ago. When you train and work hard in everything you do and when you believe in yourself, anything is possible,” added Kipchoge.

The venue for INEOS 1:59 Challenge is currently being worked out with a number of options that offer a flat looped circuit. The event is planned for or early October 2019.

INEOS 1:59 Challenge is being supported by INEOS, one of the world’s largest manufacturing companies, which also sponsors the children’s running charities, 'GO Run For Fun' and The Daily Mile.

Kipchoge said the defence of Olympic marathon crown is still very much in his mind.

“Yes it's something I am considering and I will give it much thought later in the year," added Kipchoge.

Isuzu East Africa managing director, Rita Kaveshe, hailed the performance of Kipchoge on winning the London Marathon.

"We started this journey with Kipchoge three years ago and it's been outstanding. I wish him all the best in his attempt to run under two hours,” added Kaveshe.