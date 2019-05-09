National U-20 women's team to pick players from Chapa Dimba platform

Kenya looks to reap from the recently concluded Chapa Dimba event as they prepare to unveil a provisional squad ahead of the forthcoming Cecafa women's Under-20 Championships in July.

The U-20 team manager Mike Kamure said they intend to hold trials late this month in preparation of the inaugural event whose dates are yet to be decided.

However, Kamure observed that they have received names from the coaches who handled different teams across the nation and selecting a provisional squad will not be an uphill task.

“We are encouraged by the fact that many players have featured in the recently concluded Chapa Dimba event and therefore, we intend to pick players from the same platform and trials. We will also pick players from secondary schools,” he said.

He added: “We still have players who impressed during the U-20 World Cup qualifiers and If we blend them blended with the upcoming stars, our future is secure. We also hope to have U-17 players who we will field in future events.”

The team manager said they will begin early preparation as they await Cecafa communication on the dates.

Meanwhile, national team defender Anita Adongo is happy with the progress of her team Alliance Queens after joining the Tanzanian side early this year from Oserian. Queens are destined to finish second this season having finished third last year.

Adongo said: “Currently, we occupy the second position with 41 points with three matches to go behind leaders Jeshi Kuu Tanzania, who have 56 points. But I’m proud that the technical bench here has fielded me in every match since I joined them and that goes a long way to show they trust me and I can get better going forward.”