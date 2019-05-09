Inaugural St Paul's Gekano Open tourney set for this weekend

The inaugural St. Paul’s Gekano High School volleyball tournament will be held on Sunday at the institution.

The tournament will feature both boys and girls, according to Wilfred Ongwenyi who is the volleyball coordinator at the school located in Nyamira County.

“We expect more than 20 teams to take part. The teams will use the tournament to prepare for second term games,” said Ongwenyi.

Winning teams will walk away with trophies, balls and cash awards. The tournament is organised by the institution and sponsored by the school’s alumni volleyball trustees.

“Our aim of starting this tournament is to revive the school’s lost glory. The school used to be volleyball giants in the 1990s. We also want to use it to expose and nurture talent in Nyamira and Kisii counties,” said Dan Atuke, who is the school’s alumni association coordinator. Atuke added that the tournament will be held annually.

In the first term, the alumni donated volleyball nets, uniforms, knee caps, socks, sports shoes, whistles, pumps, trophies, soccer balls, handball balls, basketball balls and rugby balls to the school.

In the 1990s, Gekano used to dominate soccer, basketball and volleyball in the former Nyamira district and the former students want to restore the lost glory.

Yesterday, former national champions Sengera SDA coach Mark Kaloo indicated that he is keen to participate in the tournament. “I want my team to take part to us gauge their preparedness ahead of the sub-county games,” said Kaloo.