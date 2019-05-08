Mchulla doing just fine at Modern Coast after Wazito exit

Modern coast Rangers coach Mohammed Mchulla is happy with his second stint at the Mombasa-based National Super League outfit.

Mchulla, who was sacked by NSL moneybags Wazito, remains unbeaten in five matches—winning three and drawing two. He guided Modern Coast to a 1-0 shocking win over his former side Wazito.

“I’m happy to be back on the touchline, doing what I love most,” said the youthful coach. On Sunday, Modern Coast held Shabana to a 1-1 draw at Gusii Stadium, a result which Mchulla described as disappointing.

“I was disappointed dropping two critical points on Sunday in a game we dominated the hosts,” he added. He said he wants to guide his team to a top 10 finish this season.

The team is currently 12th on the log with 38 points from 30 games and will host Eldoret Youth on Saturday at Serani Sports ground in Mombasa.

“We currently have seven matches to go and my target is to get positive results,” Mchulla said.

Francis Oduor’s Kisumu All-Stars lead the log with 64 points, one better than second-placed Wazito. Over the weekend, Kisumu All-Stars were held to a barren draw against Bidco United in Thika while Wazito thumped Kenya Police 5-2 on Monday to enhance their promotion hopes.

Third-placed Nairobi Stima remain in the promotion mix. Under interim coach Evans Mafuta, the power men have recorded two consecutive wins. Ushuru’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow after a 2-0 loss against Talanta and consequently dropped to fourth on the log.