It will be difficult for us without Oliech, says Oktay

Dennis Oliech’s nasty injury has left coach Hassan Oktay reeling in his bid to guide the club to their 18th Kenyan Premier League title. Oliech fractured his arm during their match against Western Stima at the Moi Stadium Kisumu on Sunday and was consequently was ruled out of the remaining bit of the season.

The former Harambee Stars captain collided with Stima’s centre half Mukisa Junior while jostling for an aerial ball and later landed awkwardly forcing a lengthy break as he received first aid. He was rushed to the Nightingale Hospital where he was confirmed to have broken his left arm and is expected be out for a period not less than five weeks.

Oktay has termed it difficult to prepare for the remaining seven league matches without the services of Oliech, whom he describes as an experienced team leader.

The Cypriot coach took a swipe with the officials who manned the game for failing to caution Mukisa for the dangerous tackle on Oliech and a number of calls he deemed suspect. He called upon officials to be just and protect his players.

“It will be difficult for me to prepare for matches without Oliech, who is very experienced and brings leadership on the pitch. We also lost Jacques Tuyisenge in the match which makes it more tough for me. The injuries have left me with Erisa Ssekisambu and Nicholas Kipkirui as the only available strikers and hence I have to rely on wingers to assist them,” said Oktay.

“It’s unfortunate the Stima player escaped without caution from the referee even after his assistant tried to stop the match for Oliech to get medical attention. As a club, we feel we have been on the receiving end of poor officiating and referees no longer protect my players. I have lost players to injuries, denied penalties and dubious ones awarded to our opponents and all I ask for is fairness.”

Oliech’s injury throws his dream to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations. Gor play Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu this afternoon.