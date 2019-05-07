Ulinzi shoot to the top of the log and vows to keep pace

Former national champions Ulinzi Warriors have jumped to the top of the table and coach William Balozi has asserted that it will be hard to dislodge them.

The soldiers, who have now completed their fixtures, beat Lakeside 64-39 at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium. They have 21 points from 10 wins and one loss.

“We are now top and going by the look of things, it will be really hard to knock us off the top. My only undoing is boxing out and it will soon be sorted out,” Balozi said.

Equity Bank recovered from a poor start to pip Eldonets 61-56 after the visitors had raced away 21-6 in the opening quarter.

“ We lacked match fitness. This was evident as soon as the game started. We played our last match a month ago and have been idle since and I think this explains the situation better.”

“You need to be playing regularly to hit the rhythm and be mentally and physically set to play,” noted bankers’ coach Carey Oketch. But Eldonets coach Maurice Ochieng, who is still waiting for an away win said: “y boys lost concentration and allowed too many uncontested shots. We should have won this game.”Storms again went down 32-30 to Kenyatta University Oryx. In the lower division, Barclays Bank hit Blazers 48-41 and Zetech University drubbed Kenya Airport’s Authority (KAA) 55-44.