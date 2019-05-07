Spedag finally record first win of the season

Spedag women’s team finally recorded their first win of the season, thanks to a 2-1 win against Kayole Starlets.

The win moved them to 13th place in the 15 teams Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League.

“It has been a long time coming and I’m happy we have finally recorded a win. My prayer is that we build on this going forward as our hope is to finish in a more respectable position,” said Gonyo.

Peris Momanyi and Carolyne Omondi were on target for Spedag with Vidah Wairimu netting Kayole’s consolation at the Stima Members Club on Sunday.

Bottom-placed Kayole remain the only winless team with two points from 10 matches.

On the other hand, Gaspo Youth rose to the top of the table standing with 33 points from 11 matches after recording two wins—4-0 against Kisumu All-Star and 1-0 against Oserian over the weekend.

Gaspo took advantage of the inactive of champions Vihiga Queens who were not in action to bag six points to move to the top of the table standing.

Vihiga and Trans Nzioa Falcons are joint seconds with 27 points from 10 matches but the champions enjoy a superior goal difference.