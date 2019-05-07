Kenya kick off training ahead of next week's AAG qualifiers

Despite limited time to prepare for next weekend’s All Africa Games qualifiers in Uganda, the technical bench is banking on players' experience from the recently concluded Africa Club Championships to deliver the ticket.

The team, which started training yesterday at the Moi Stadium indoor Arena, Kasarani is scheduled to depart to the host nation on May 16.

A total of 19 players turned up for the first-day training session under the stewardship of head coach Japheth Munala and assistant coach Josp Barasa.

Setter Jane Wacu is still away in Seychelles with her club Arsu and she is expected to link up with the team later in the week. Barasa said despite limited time to train, they plan to use the few days at their disposal to work on their weak points.

Barasa at the same time said they are banking on the players form from the recently concluded Africa club show and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league second leg in Kitui to excel.

“We didn’t do much today but we will hit the road running tomorrow (today). But one thing we are happy about as the technical bench is the team attendance on Day 1. All the players save for Wacu are available and that is a good sign that we are moving together as a team," said Barasa who doubles up as the Kenya Prisons’ women’s team coach.

He added: “The best thing about all these is that the players are fresh from featuring in the Africa Club championships as well as training with their respective clubs and really, their fitness level is on point. What they need to do is just to commit and believe in themselves and things will fall in place.”

Kenya will compete for the lone slot for the August's bonanza in Morocco against bitter rivals Egypt, Rwanda, and host Uganda.