Nyuki Starlets sting hapless Makolanders

Lack of commitment continues to haunt Makolanders FC in the 2019 Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League season as they lost their ninth match in 11 outings at Camp Toyoyo yesterday.

The city side are 12th with six points out of a possible 33. Club’s chief executive officer Habil Nanjero noted with much concern that this is not how Makolanders play.

“The girls have lacked seriousness, commitment and in today’s match, their work rate was way too low. It is disturbing and we have learnt of grievances from the players and we are in the process of ironing them out,” said Nanjero.

Some players do not take it well that the coaches field players who do not attend training sessions and those who practice regularly are left to warm the bench.

The CEO did not attempt to deny this claim and said: “The dynamics of players in our team vary. Those who do not train with us do so to honour employment and school obligations and we cannot stop them from that. We will do everything possible to restore Makolanders’ style of play.”

Makolanders lost 2-1 to Nyuki Starlets, a feat that moved the latter one position up to ninth on 14 points. Nyuki Starlets muscled their way to the win with their superior speed and power. The home team will have themselves to blame following their disorganization in the field according to Nanjero. He noted that his side fell short in four fronts- defense, midfield, attacking and mental strength.

The defence, he said, was much disorganised especially at the centre and their visitors capitalised on that.