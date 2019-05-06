National rollball teams up preps ahead of Uganda tourney

National men and women’s rollball teams have shaped up ahead of their trip to Mukono, Uganda next week to defend their East Africa title.

The teams have been trimmed from 30 (men) and 32 (women) to the last 12 for each side who will travel to the hinterland. There are also five reserve players — two women and three men.

Both teams have not encountered fierce opposition in the region and have won all the annual regional championships since the inaugural edition in 2013. The women’s team are the 2015 World Cup winners.

Martin Abunde, the women’s coach said all the other teams will be looking to dethrone Kenya so they have to prepare meticulously well to retain the trophy.

“Our training is ok. The players are remarkably improving in each and every training session. We are currently working on the technical issues that include individual technical skills and team tactics,” said Abunde, a former Kenya international handball player.

“Today, we were training on how to manoeuvre in a crowded space especially the goal area and the boys and girls are getting it. We are all about fine-tuning the teams in the remaining days. We are well aware all the other countries will be trading their guns towards us and we have to train very hard and smart to increase our chances of retaining the trophy.” Uganda pose the biggest threat, according to Abunde.

The outfits have three training sessions to go (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) before leaving for Mukono on May 14 for the May 15—19 tournament.

Teams

Women: Emily Amimo, Faith Wambui, Purity Syengo, Monica Ndunge, Brenda Angaya, Winnie Nkatha, Stella Sikhila, Joan Waithira, Angela Kithinji, Janet Madegwa, Maria Mbewa, Lucy Achieng, Reserves — Rahab Wanjiku, Judith Jeptoo,

Men: Albert Mutinda, Kaiser John, Caleb Mbandu, Naison Kiteme, Gideon Mutemi, Kepha Kamanda, Joseph Alukhala, George Mbutu, Samuel Muthui, Kevin Bwire, Patrick Nyagah, Evans Bett, Reserves — Stephen Nderitu, Apollo Warui, Richard Obwaya