KU coach Nyangwara disappointed after draw with JKUAT

Kenyatta University coach Clifford Nyangwara was left fuming after his charges failed to breakdown JKUAT in a Kenya Hockey Union Premier League clash despite dominating the varsity derby at the City Park yesterday.

KU dominated the entire match, created chances but could not sound the boards, leaving Nyangwara unimpressed. He said: “The worst part of any sport is not to make your chances count. We played and gave everything to win but we couldn’t. JKUAT has always been a tough team to play against considering the match between these two sides is a derby. We will have to prepare well to get maximum points in our next game.”

His counterpart, Tevin Jamine was happy to have gotten a point despite missing several first-team players.

“We take the result positively because we did not have majority of our first team players who are on holiday and that’s why there was no precision in our style of play today. We hope to have all our players back to continue with our training program,” said Jamine.

He added that there is much to be done to turn their season around. “Past results have not been kind to us and there is a lot to be done to get the season going. The season has not been good so far but we are slowly improving,” he added.

In the men’s Super League, Bungoma Farmers were battered 7-1 by a rampant Mvita side.

Samuel Nandwa grabbed a hat-trick opening the scoring in the 19th minute, before adding two more in the 32nd and 57th minutes.

Sammy Webo and Steve Nyasani scored two quick-fire goals in the 37th and 39th minute respectively. The former added his second in the 52nd minute. Defender Fabian Khan made no mistake from the short corner to pile misery to the struggling Farmers.

David Lirhu scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 41st minute. Despite not taking their chances, dominant KCAU beat Wazalendo Masters 2-1. Evans Sande and Felix Mochama sored in the 23rd and 25th minute before Moses Odhiambo halved the deficit in the 49th minute. Kenyatta University succumbed to 1-0 defeat to Nakuru as Dolcan Mugaisi scored the only in the 54th minute.