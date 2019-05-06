Du Plessis sets sight on Enterprise Cup

Kabras coach Hennley Du Plessis has set his sights on winning the Enterprise Cup. The sugar millers thrashed Quins 54-11 in the semifinal to set up a final showdown against Impala who upset KCB 11-10 in the other semifinal.

The South African tactician said they were relishing the challenge of facing Impala in the final slated for May 25 at the RFUEA ground. "It will be a tough final. We know what Impala can do. They are dangerous in open play and have very skilled players,” said Du Plessis.

Kabras lost 16-13 to Impala in last year's semi and have never won the oldest cup competition in the rugby calendar, losing to KCB 24-12 in the 2017 final.

Du Plessis credited his side's big win over Quins to their defence and execution in attack, in the one-sided encounter.

"We had our game plan and I told my boys if we defend well and get the ascendancy in the forwards we will carry the day,” he added.

He, however, noted that his side must improve their discipline as the season enters a pivotal stage.

Kabras had skipper Max Adaka and fullback Jone Kubu sent to the sin bin at various times of the match.

"It's something we have to look at going forward. You can't afford to play stretches of games with 14 men. It becomes difficult and the opposition can take advantage,” he added.

Kabras scored eight tries to Quins one with Kubu crossing the whitewash twice with Ugandan import Phillip Wokorach, George Nyambua, Claude Johannes, Paul Abuto and Mario Wilson scoring a try each in the romp. Wokorach added seven conversions for the visitors who led 26-11 at the interval. Kabras now turn their attention to the Kenya Cup semifinal this weekend against Mwamba at the Kakamega showground.

Quins scored through winger David Semwami, with Lyle Asiligwa adding a conversion and a drop goal. Quins coach Charles Cadovillis said his charges must improve on their execution in the 22 and be clinical when the chances come

At the Impala club, Anthony Odhiambo scored a last-minute penalty to send the Sarries to the final for the second successive year. Bill Omondi scored Impala's try as Quinton Ongo, who missed five penalties, drilled over conversion. KCB Skipper Curtis Lilako scored for the bankers with Jacob Ojee adding a penalty for the visitors who led 10-8 at the break.