Chapa Dimba All Star team depart today for Spain

The Chapa Dimba na Safaricom All Star team depart the country today for a 10-day training camp in Spain.

The team consists of 32 players ­—­ 17 boys and 15 girls — scouted from across the country during the tournament’s eight regional finals.

During their stay in Spain, the team will play against the local youth sides, watch a live match between champions Barcelona and Getafe this weekend at Camp Nou and have an opportunity to tour the cosmopolitan capital of Spain, which is known for its art and architecture.

Safaricom chief corporate affairs officer Steve Chege, said: “We believe in creating exceptional experiences for young people. We trust that travelling to another country, meeting people from around the world and learning through new challenges is a crucial part of developing Kenyan football. The experiences that these players will get are unique, different and unforgettable. We wish them the very best as they scale up their football careers.”

Barcerlona Ladies striker Jane Njeri is looking forward to the Spanish camp. “I am so thrilled to be part of this life time experience. I always dreamed of seeing Lionel Messi live in action and never imagined it will one day come to pass. The skills I am set to acquire from the training camps will definitely boost my football prowess. The exposure and the thrill of being in a plane for all those hours are a dream come true,” said Njeri.

Two coaches will accompany the players — Pauline Awuor of Acakoro Ladies and Ted Amumala of Lugari Blue Saints. The two were selected through a draw conducted on April 28 at Gymkhana Grounds during the Nairobi regional finals.