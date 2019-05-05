Nyandarua, Laikipia win Inter County Challenge at Thika Greens

Laikipia County and their Nyandarua counterparts won the third leg of the Inter-County Challenge at Thika Greens Resort after tying on 89 points.

Nakuru came second four points adrift while Machakos and Kiambu settled for third and fourth on 77 and 61 respectively.

But Kiambu had a consolation in handicap 19 Lewis Kimotho, who won the individual category on 43 stableford points made up of 21 and 22 in both nines.

The lady winner, playing off handicap 24, was Judy Nyambura with a stableford total of 38.

Men’s winner on a score of 42 was handicap 11 J. Maalu who shot 42 points.

Thika Greens duo of JK Githunguri and Fr. Munyeki scored 41 and 39 to take the men’s runner up and third spots respectively.

At Nairobi Railway Club, defending Kenya Amateur Golf champion Samuel Njoroge won the Railway Invitation.

The event brought together top single handicap local amateurs in an event previously known as Golfer of the Year (Goty).

Njoroge shot rounds of 74 and 65 for a gross total of 5 under par 139.

Former Kenya captain Robinson Owiti and Nyali’s Mathew Wahome shot 3 over par 147 to tie for second.

This year’s Railway event, which was fused into the KAGC calendar in 2015 was played minus multiple champion John Karichu of Limuru, Royal Nairobi’s’s Dennis Saikwa and Edwin Mudanyi who have since turned professional.