Softball team's Tokyo appearance hangs in balance

Kenya women’s national softball team hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may not materialise as their participation at the prequalification tournament in South Africa between May 7 and 12 hangs in the balance due to lack of funds.

Francis Karugu, the president of Softball Federation of Kenya said the government has been quiet about the team’s budget which they presented over three months ago.

He also intimated that federation officials were yesterday blocked from accessing ministry officials at their offices at Ken Com House, Nairobi.

“We got alarmed by the fact that the ministry had not given any feedback regarding our team funding. We were then thrown aback on Friday morning when we were turned away at the ministry’s entrance,” intimated Karugu.

“With the full knowledge of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to supporting all sports in Kenya, we now wonder who is supposed to enforce the directive give on March 10, 2019,” added the official.

Phone calls to PS Kirimi Kaberia went unanswered and when Caroline Kariuki, an officials from the ministry of sports was contacted to comment on the developments, she declined to give any statement saying: “I am not in the position to comment,” and could not give the relevant official to reply to the same.

The softball team has been on a non-residential training at Africa Nazareth University in Rongai, Kajiado County since February and are in high spirits to emerge top in the tournament.