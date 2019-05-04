Quins, Kabras face off in Enterprise semi

Quins and Kabras face of tomorrow in a mouth-watering Enterprise Cup semifinal showdown at the RFUEA ground.

The other semifinal pits Impala and KCB at the Impala club. Both matches kickoff at 4 pm.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, this season with sugar millers having beaten Quins 21-3 in the Kenya Cup in February at the same venue.

Quins will be buoyed by their performance last week when they edged rivals Impala 29-24 to advance to the Kenya Cup semifinals.

Head coach Charles Cadovillis has made four changes to the side that plays today's encounter.

Paul Kioko, and William Ambaka will not be involved in the clash while Frank Wanyama and Herman Humwa have a place among the subs. Lyle Asiligwa starts at fullback while Daudi Semwami comes in at the left wing to fill Ambaka’s void. Aluda Beda will face his former employers at the open wing.

With Wanyama dropping to the bench, Alex Olaba assumes the inside centre duties as David Ambunya starts at outside centre. Skipper Peter Misango who came on as a sub in the win against Impala last weekend starts at blindside flanker with Kenya Sevens Herman Humwa dropping to the bench.

Cadovillis expects a tough contest against his former employers “ We learnt our lessons from the last league game where we dominated and did not get points on the board we must be clinical with our chances and our defence must be sharp “ added Cadovillis

On their part, the visitors are well rested and raring to go into today's match.

Head coach Hennley Du Plessis wants his charges to go one place better than last year where they lost in the semis to Impala at home” We have had good training run in the past fortnight and we are relishing a competitive game against Quins” added Du Plessis

Key players for the Kakamega based side will be skipper Max Adaka, George Nyambua, Dan Sikuta and Hillary Odhiambo in the forwards with Brian Tanga, Kevin Keegan, Nick Barasa, and Ugandan import Phillip Wokorach the key actors in the backs.

Du Plessis said the match will be won by the forwards” It will be a tough battle if we can generate quick and good forward ball and win the set piece than we stand a good chance of winning” added Du Plessis

The South African tactician noted weather conditions could play a part” The boys have trained in the rain and its something you must factor and play in the right areas” He added

Impala will be gunning for revenge having lost 25-3 to the bankers in the Kenya cup group phase match in February.

Fixtures

Quins v Kabra (4pm) Live RFUEA ground

Impala v KCB 4PM Impala