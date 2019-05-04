Kipchirchir, Kimeli shine at AK Nyeri weekend meeting

Joseph Kipchirchir cruised to victory in the 10,000m at the Athletics Kenya track and field meeting held at Ruringu stadium in Nyeri.

Kipchirchir clocked 28:56:9 as Africa cross country senior champion Alfred Barkach came home a close second in 28:57.6 as former 3000 steeplechase Olympic games bronze medallist Abel Mutai took the final podium position in 29:00:00.

Kipchirchir bid his time in the opening eight laps of the race as Victor Korir, Edward Kipngetich and Joseph Muigai led the early pace.

Samson Kipsumba took charge in the 10th lap closely followed by Kori and Muigai as the pace of the race began to increase at the halfway mark of the race. The lead changed hands in the next three laps between Barkach and Kipbghetich with Kipchirchir moved up to the third place. Kipchirchir made his move in the 19th lap with Barkach behind and the Muigai.

Barkach kept tabs on Kipchirchir for the final six laps and in a sprint finish, Kipchirchir held his nerve to win the final 50 meters of the race. Kipchirchir was delighted with the victory and said he hoped to be part of the Kenya team to the World Championships in Doha in September.

"I hope to part of the team. There is a long way to go but am determined to succeed,” added Kipchirchir

In the women's 5,000m Dorcas Kimeli clinched the race by registering 16:05.5 as Mary Nyaruai was placed second in 16:07.0 as Jackline Rotich came home third in 1614.6. Annet Yeko was placed fourth in 16: 26.2. Betty Chepkemoi finished fifth in 16:27.2

In the women's 1,500 final, Betty Chepkemoi took the top honours by clocking 4:25:0 as Josephine Chelang came home second in 4:25.2 with Qualyne Kiprop taking the final podium position in 4:25.5 as Sinzia Nolari came home fourth in 4: 31.3. The evergreen Jackline Wambui finished fifth in 4:37.5

In the 100m hurdles final Gladys Ngure reigned supreme in 14.7 with Caroline Waigonjo was placed second in 14.9as Jane Chege took third position in 15.1

In the men's long jump Isaac Kirwa carried the day with a leap of 7.39m meters as Kiplangat Ruto finished second in 7.31m as Bethwell Langat was placed third in 7.13m.