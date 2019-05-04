Jaguars captain cautious ahead of police clash

Western Jaguars captain Aaron Kutwa has made a rallying call to the team to be cautious as they prepare to face Police in a Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match in Kakamega.

The attacking right-back labelled the opponent as ‘dangerous’ but urged the team to stay focused and play their hearts out.

He said: “This is another game that gives us the opportunity to continue with our good run but we are facing a familiar, wounded and dangerous opponent who will be out to prove a point despite their sluggish start.”

“The task of facing last season’s runners up is always difficult because of the quality they have. We need to be watchful and play with an open mind. We have to attack them from the onset and give them no chance with the ball.”

Jaguars got battered in 4-0 defeat in the first leg before succumbing to 1-0 loss to the same side last season but Kutwa maintains that it is history in hindsight. He said” “Losing over both legs last season was a dreadful experience but all I can say is that it is now our past. The present is all that matters.”

“We are playing for maximum points every day. We have enough personnel upfront who can score goals and make a difference. we are sticking to our strategy and remain compact for the team balance.”

Jaguars have had an electric start to the season with 100% win record after three games as opposed to last season where they only managed a point after playing the same amount of games. This, he said, is down to the team’s hard work in training and a keen to detail attitude.

“We have maintained our philosophy of hard work because nothing comes easy and the results are evident. We have improved as a unit but we have to hit the ground running. There is much work to be done defensively”.

Elsewhere, Butali warriors coach Denis Owoka is expecting a tough match when his side take on Meshack Senge’s Strathmore tutored side on Sunday. He said, “Strathmore is a side that is always difficult to play against. They have a passionate long-serving tactician with a wealth of experience both as a player and coach. He has done well over the years but we are ready.”

“We have prepared well, worked on our short corners and we really expect to have a good match. I know they will try and hit us on the counter because they have quick players but we will counter their strength. I think we will play with three forwards so as to have width and cause all sorts of problems to them.”

He added that it is always good to start on the front foot.

”We have to score first in the first quarter to give us an edge on the match. When you score first, you play with little pressure something I have told my boys,” he said.

Sikh Union have been pitted against Parklands while in the women category, the rivalry will be revived as JKUAT face KU in an all varsity affair at City Park on Sunday.

In the men’s Super League matches, KU play Bungoma Farmers today before Mvita come up against Bungoma. Wazalendo Masters welcome KCAU, while KU battle Nakuru. The women’s category will see UON play Vikings.

In men National League, a battle for supremacy resumes as UOE square it out with UON, before Bay Club host UON tomorrow.