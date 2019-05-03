Greensharks' Owaga asks charges to be clinical ahead of Police clash

Green Sharks head coach Ben Owaga has called on his strikers to be more clinical in front of the goal ahead of the forthcoming Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League matches having been wasteful in their mid-week clash against Sailors at the City Park Stadium.

Although they squeezed a 1-0 win, Owaga believes they could have won the tie with a bigger margin.

He said, "We dominated the match, created very many chances but we could not kill the game with four or five chances that we got. With 3-0 0r 4-0, you can be sure of all the three points because the match is very much in your hands but with 1-0 anything can happen. In intense games like this,you have to make your dominance count otherwise you get punished,”

He continued: "Today we played with a bit of laxity and looked harmless. We were lucky to get all the points but our game plan did not work out as expected. We intended to score quickfire goals and destabilize our opponent but we couldn’t do that."

The tactician, however, called on the players to switch focus on their forthcoming tie against former champions Kenya Police next Sunday

"The tie against Sailors is water under the bridge and we have to soldier on. Our focus shifts to the upcoming fixture against Kenya Police. We will prepare well and I hope the players will recollect well and go for the three points r.”

Team captain Victor Osiche echoed their tactician'S sentiments, saying: "We were not rampant as we expected but three points are the joy of every team. The lads did well but a big task and a tricky fixture awaits us. The next game presents us with the opportunity to prove our worth, improve the intensity, play courageously and hopefully get the three points.”

Chris Wokila scored the only goal that proved the difference in the 10th minute from a field goal.