Government directive derails Pipeline quest to revamp squad and beef up technical bench

Former champions Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team quest to revamp the squad and beef up the technical bench has been derailed by the ongoing government directive restricting parastatals from hiring new personnel.

The State Corporation Advisory Committee (SCAC) has put on hold any employment in government entities a development that has left Pipeline in the mix.

A source at the oilers bemoaned the process saying it has literally blocked everything but hoped the government will lift the process soon so that they can hit the road running.

“There are players who we are targeting and for them to move, we have to issue them with contracts — but as of now, there is nothing we can do. Our hands are tied and we just hope the government will be considerate and lift the ban,” said the source.

“Once we are told we are free to hire, things will move very fast. It’s not just about getting new, but we also want to improve the terms of the current players.”

The 2017 champions and African bronze medallists lost seven players and head coach early this year to KCB and Kenya Defence Forces women’s team.

Among the players who moved to KCB are Noel Murambi, left-handed Violet Makuto and Leonida Kasaya.

Others are fast raising Jemimah Siangu, Truphosa Samoei, Christine Njambi and Veronica Tanui who switched allegiance to KDF.

Coach Japheth Munala crossed over to KCB to leave his assistant, former international Margaret Indakala, in charge at Pipeline.

With Kenya Volleyball Federation technical director and former national women’s team coach David Lung’aho having been linked with a move to Pipeline, the source said they can’t wait to have the experienced coach within their ranks.

“Indakala is doing what she can. However, the players think they need more and that more can be achieved if they get a more experienced coach. We are hoping that this happens as soon as possible as we lay a foundation to reclaim the national title,” noted the source.