Kenyatta University men's hockey team record first win of the season

Kenyatta University coach Simon Mwangi is a happy man after his side finally recorded their first win of the season thanks to a 3-0 victory against Wazalendo during the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Superleague at the City Park Stadium yesterday.

Abel Tumba was the hero of the day scoring all the three goals in the 15th, 39th and 56th minute to award the vultures the deserved win.

Mwangi said the win means a lot to the side that were pre-match underdogs considering most of the players are on holiday.

He said, "I am pleased to finally record our first win of the season. On paper we were underdogs with a depleted squad as most players are on holiday. But generally today we showed our quality against an experienced side."

He continued: “The win has definitely installed confidence in the players and in a way is a sigh of relief. The players followed my instruction and waited for our moments and utilized our chance and we hope to build on the win going forward.”

In another match, Wazalendo youth coach James Were was left purring following a stoppage-time equalizer that earned his side a hard-fought point in 1-1 all draw against Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) in the men, national league.

He said, "I am contented with the result because losing could have dampened the team spirit. We were second best but I think history played in our favour. I have never lost a game against JKUAT in my past five meetings".

His opposite number Sam Oungo lamented his side's lack of cutting edge but promised to sort it out in the next fixture.

He said, "Our attacking is wanting. We had three clear chances to put the game to bed but we couldn't utilize and got punished in the last minute. I need to get a positive response from my attackers in our next fixture"

Muthoka Mwau's stoppage-time equalizer cancelled out Joshua Munguti's 34-minute goal.

At the same time, Impala masters edged Sikh veterans 1-0 in a trial match in preparation for the Masters league the KHU hopes to roll out soon.